City of Annapolis Restricts Bird Scooters From Public Housing Communities

| May 20, 2022, 07:42 AM

Bird scooters not allowed to be ridden in or parked in this zone

Two days ago, the City of Annapolis announced a new micro-transit option–Bird e-scooters and e-bikes. Touted as a fun and easy way to get around Annapolis, the Bird representative warned that they are geo-fenced and would not operate outside the City limits.  Fair enough.

But they neglected to say that the geo-fence also applies to several targeted neighborhoods IN the City.  The City and Bird have also drawn a geo-fence around most public and subsidized housing communities, predominately home to Black residents.

We have reached out to The City for a comment on this and will update the story as soon as we receive a response.

Below are other areas identified as “no scoot zones” by the City.

