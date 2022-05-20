City of Annapolis Restricts Bird Scooters From Public Housing Communities
Two days ago, the City of Annapolis announced a new micro-transit option–Bird e-scooters and e-bikes. Touted as a fun and easy way to get around Annapolis, the Bird representative warned that they are geo-fenced and would not operate outside the City limits. Fair enough.
But they neglected to say that the geo-fence also applies to several targeted neighborhoods IN the City. The City and Bird have also drawn a geo-fence around most public and subsidized housing communities, predominately home to Black residents.
We have reached out to The City for a comment on this and will update the story as soon as we receive a response.
Below are other areas identified as “no scoot zones” by the City.
