City of Annapolis Restricts Bird Scooters From Public Housing Communities

Two days ago, the City of Annapolis announced a new micro-transit option–Bird e-scooters and e-bikes. Touted as a fun and easy way to get around Annapolis, the Bird representative warned that they are geo-fenced and would not operate outside the City limits. Fair enough.

But they neglected to say that the geo-fence also applies to several targeted neighborhoods IN the City. The City and Bird have also drawn a geo-fence around most public and subsidized housing communities, predominately home to Black residents.

We have reached out to The City for a comment on this and will update the story as soon as we receive a response.

Below are other areas identified as “no scoot zones” by the City.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS