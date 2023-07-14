Two seniors in a row!! Today, we meet Pryia (PREE-uh), the Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week.

Pryia is an incredibly spry 13-year-old Maltese-Bichon Frise mix with seemingly unlimited energy and an insatiable bit of curiosity. Unfortunately, her humans were unable to keep her any longer, so she is one of the latest residents of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Pryia would be perfect in nearly every home situation–kids, other pets, families, couples, singles, young, or old. She loves walks, is housebroken and a good listener, so all the hard work of teaching manners is already done for you.

The bonus with any older pups is that they are trained and housebroken. Give her a little time to acclimate to you and your home, and you will have an excellent companion! Pryia also comes with a clean bill of health!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Pryia?

We also remind you about the Jess Fest tomorrow at Fairview Farm on Rutland Road in Davidsonville. The Jess Fest 2023 will honor the legacy of Jess Beard, who passed away from breast cancer. Lots of fun, music, laughter, and food and drink. This is a very special event for Annapolis Subaru and will be a fun day honoring a wonderful woman. You can learn more here and get tickets!

And in August. On the 20th, to be exact, it is the return of the SPCA’s Puppy Plunge at Camp Letts in Edgewater. Bring your well-behaved pup for a glorious dip in the Rhode River, or participate in the bathing suit contest! For the humans, plenty of music by the Eastport Oyster Boys and lots of food and drink. Details are here! And if you’d like to have a booth or be a sponsor, here’s your link!

And yes, they are starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and are looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here! But we’re not allowed to talk about it until October!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

