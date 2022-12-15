December 15, 2022
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Local News

Unwritten Rules of the Poker Table

Poker is the most popular card game in the world. In many ways, it is also the most complex. Not because the rules are convoluted  – just try playing bridge by comparison – but because there are so many little conventions of etiquette and unwritten rules to keep in mind. Here, we look at some aspects of gameplay that can often confuse players who are inexperienced in the live poker environment. 

Taking a seat

If you’ve only played online in the past, taking your place at the table can be a big deal. There are distinct advantages and disadvantages to different poker table positions, so it is worth thinking about them in advance. At the table, it is a case of first come, first served, so initially, you might have to settle for what is available. If it is not to your liking, request a seat change button from the dealer. This gives you first refusal on a new seat when it becomes vacant. 

Look after your chips

Physical chips are also an interesting novelty when you play at a physical poker table. Keep yours neatly stacked according to denomination, with the highest ones to the front. When it’s time to place your bet, don’t splash the pot by throwing them – you’re not in a Hollywood gangster movie and you will only make yourself look foolish.  

It’s not a dining table

Some casinos will happily serve you food at the poker table, but here’s some simple advice: Don’t. You do not want to be that guy or girl who was leaving greasy fingerprints on the cards. If you desperately need a bite to eat, read on to the next tip.

Leaving the table

If you have to step away from the table, it’s perfectly fine. Your high school days are long behind you, and you don’t need to request a bathroom pass. Whether you need a comfort break, want to satisfy that growling stomach with a quick snack, or stretch your legs and gather your thoughts, it is fine to do so. The game will continue in your absence, and you can rejoin when you return. However, that doesn’t mean it is OK to go for dinner and come back an hour later. If you anticipate being away for more than 10-15 minutes, cash in your chips and vacate so someone else can take your place.

Leave the shock tactics for Hollywood

Going all in blind on your first hand might sound like a dramatic way to join the fray when you play it out in your head. The reality is you will put the wind up the other players in the worst possible way, as they will conclude, not unreasonably, that there is a loose cannon in their midst. That will lead to a passage of cautious and timid play as they nervously wait for your next random act of madness, which benefits nobody. 

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

