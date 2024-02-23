February 23, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Rotary Is Accepting Scholarships Apps from College Bound Students

The Rotary Club of Annapolis, an organization of business, civic, and professional community leaders, is offering academic scholarships to graduating seniors attending local high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, 21144, 21032, and home-schooled students.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis scholarships are an important part of our commitment to giving back in our communities,” shared Bob Reedy, president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis.  “The scholarships make college education more attainable for the students selected as scholarship recipients.”

The Rotary Club will be awarding up to four cash scholarships of $2,500 each to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university, and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service in keeping with Rotary ideals.  The scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

The applications must be postmarked no later than April 15, 2024.  For more information and to download a copy of the application, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships.  To submit applications, please email to [email protected].

The Rotary will announce the recipients of the scholarships during Spring 2024.

