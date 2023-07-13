County Police Arrest Annapolis Couple on Drug and Weapons Charges in Murray Hill

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged two Annapolis residents with various weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop in the Murray Hill section of the City of Annapolis.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Archwood Avenue and Academy Street in Annapolis.

A search of the vehicle was initiated based on probable cause. When told to get out of the vehicle, the passenger fled but was quickly apprehended.

The search of the vehicle and occupants resulted in the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun, approximately 32.79 grams of suspected Phencyclidine, approximately 8.26 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl, approximately 3.61 grams of suspected crack Cocaine and approximately 1.77 grams of suspected Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

The driver, a 20-year-old female, and the passenger, a 26-year-old male, were arrested and charged accordingly. The driver was released on her own recognizance, and the passenger who fled and had the handgun is being held without bond.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

