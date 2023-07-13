July 13, 2023
Local News

Woman Robbed in Home as Husband Lay Shot in Car

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for four suspects who robbed a couple and shot a man in his car.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 4:10 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting in the unit block of Leymar Road in Glen Burnie.

An adult male victim left the home to get something from his vehicle. An adult female victim was inside the residence and heard a commotion outside, followed by four masked male suspects entering the residence.

The males pushed the female to the floor and demanded that she tell them where the money was kept. The suspects left the residence with some boxes.

The female then heard several gunshots.

From their investigation, police believe that the male victim was near his vehicle when he was approached by four males who attempted to rob him.  The victim got into his car in an attempt to flee.  One of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim, and all four suspects fled. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, and his condition is unknown.

The suspects are only described as four black males, aged 20 to 30, wearing ski masks.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Close Menu