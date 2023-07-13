Women Hiding in Trunk of Vehicle Rob Potential Suitor at Scissor-Point

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three women who robbed a man after arranging a meeting with a dating app.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at approximately 7:10pm, an adult male victim came to the Southern District police station to report a robbery that had occurred on July 9, 2023.

The victim said he used a dating app to arrange a meeting with a female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

The victim and female suspect met, and then drove together in the female’s vehicle to a nearby parking lot to speak privately.

Afrter parking, two additional female suspects emerged from the trunk of the vehicle, and got into the car. The suspects threatened the victim with scissors and demanded money from him. The victim complied and then fled from the vehicle.

The suspects are described as whjite females, 20 to 25 years old, one with a heavy build and multiple arm tattoos.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

