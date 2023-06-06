More Gunfire in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department has reported two more instances of shots fired in the City.

On June 4, 2023, at 11:50 pm, Annapolis Police patrol units were near the 700 block of Newtowne Drive when they heard several shots fired in the 900 block. Units located a vehicle with a shattered rear window. A second vehicle was located with a gunshot hole in the driver’s door.

On June 5, 2023, at 11:50 pm, officers responded to the unit block of Pleasant Street for multiple calls for shots fired. Officers searched the area with negative results. No victims or any additional evidence was located.

From an Eastport resident, four distinct shots were captured on their Ring camera at 10:50 pm on June 5, 2023. When the resident called to report it, they were told it was near Bywater or Copeland, not Eastport. However, the Annapolis Police did not include this incident in their report.

