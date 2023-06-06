Car Break-Ins Continue Across Annapolis

The recent spate of car break-ins is continuing across Annapolis.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, on June 4th and June 5th, 2023, six vehicles were entered, some with possessions stolen. The recently targeted streets are the unit block of Rockwell Court, the 100 block of Roselawn Road, the unit block of Thron Court, the 200 block of Hilltop Lane, and the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane.

Additionally, items were stolen between June 1st and June 5th, and the center console was damaged in a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Hilltop Lane.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

