I-Day 2023. Class of 2027, Welcome to the USNA and Annapolis

Approximately 1,200 men and women reported to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy this morning for Induction Day, culminating in an Oath of Office ceremony this evening.

These incoming plebes (freshmen) said goodbye to their families and were processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2027. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts, and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 7 pm in Tecumseh Court outside of Bancroft Hall. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, in mid-August. Plebe Summer officially begins after the Oath of Office ceremony.

All Photos ©2023, USNA

For more information about Induction Day and Plebe Summer at USNA, please visit:

https://www.usna.edu/Admissions/Student-Life/Plebe-Summer.php

