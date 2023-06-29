The July 4th Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca Gardens

Historic Annapolis is hosting its annual 4th of July event at the William Paca House on Monday, July 4, 2023. Each year, the event draws locals and tourists to celebrate the birth of our nation at the home of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a three-term Governor of Maryland. It is a unique opportunity for visitors to witness a Naturalization Ceremony and tour the William Paca House & Garden.

The event will commence with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am in the Paca Garden. The ceremony is free and open to the public (seating is limited).

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to spend a special day exploring Historic Annapolis sites and the City’s history.

