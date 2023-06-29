June 29, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The July 4th Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca Gardens I-Day 2023. Class of 2027, Welcome to the USNA and Annapolis So… A Play… Performed at KA-CHUNK on Maryland Avenue? Prince George’s County Police Apprehend Two Suspects Wanted for Annapolis Armed Carjackings Summer Lectures at St. John’s College. Live or Zoom!
Life In The Area

The July 4th Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca Gardens

Historic Annapolis is hosting its annual 4th of July event at the William Paca House on Monday, July 4, 2023. Each year, the event draws locals and tourists to celebrate the birth of our nation at the home of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a three-term Governor of Maryland. It is a unique opportunity for visitors to witness a Naturalization Ceremony and tour  the William Paca House & Garden.

The event will commence with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am in the Paca Garden. The ceremony is free and open to the public (seating is limited).

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to spend a special day exploring Historic Annapolis sites and the City’s history.

Previous Article

I-Day 2023. Class of 2027, Welcome to the USNA and Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu