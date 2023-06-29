June 29, 2023
County Police Charge Three in Recent Spate of Hate Crimes Against Churches

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested two brothers from Gambrills, and an Annapolis man in connection with several hate/bias crimes perpetuated against several area churches.

Over the past few months, our county has seen a marked increase in thefts, vandalism, destructions, and burglaries against several places of worship within our communities. Those incidents are as follows:

Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton

  • June 13, 2023 – Black Lives Matter and Pride signs were vandalized

Fowler United Methodist Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis

  • June 9, 2023 – Burglary/destruction/vandalism in excess of $100K

St. Phillips Episcopal Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis

  • June 10, 2023 – Destruction to a church sign
  • June 13, 2023 – Destruction to church statues

Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Riva Road in Annapolis

  • June 24, 2023 – Church signs vandalized; destruction to flower beds

Police have used every resource available to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice. 

On June 27, 2023, detectives, with the help of the public, filed charges against 19-year-old twin brothers of Gambrills, for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church. Both have been charged with four misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and committing a crime against a person or group based on race or religion. The two were served charging documents but were not arrested.

On June 28, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of an astute patrol officer, were able to identify a possible suspect and, through further case enhancement, make the positive identification and arrest of a 23-year-old Annapolis man in connection with not only the crime committed against the Fowler United Methodist Church, but the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis, and potentially a third, pending further investigation. He has also been charged with four misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and committing a crime against a person or group based on race or religion, in addition to a misdemeanor burglary charge, and a scheme to cause more than $1000 in damage. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center for a preliminary hearing.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding police work of our officers and detectives in the Western and Southern Districts who worked tirelessly to bring closure to these recent hate/bias incidents in our county,” said Deputy Chief of Police Katherine Roberts. “There is no place for hate anywhere in Anne Arundel County, and we will not tolerate these acts against our places of worship or any individual in our county.”

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

