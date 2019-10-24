Annapolis Police: Fletcher Dorsett wanted for bank robbery

On October 16th at 11 a.m. Annapolis Police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 930 Bay Ridge Road for a report of a robbery that just occurred. The adult male suspect entered the bank and approached an employee. He handed the employee a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon. The suspect stole money and fled the business on foot.

Through investigation, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Fletcher Dorsett, 51 years old. They obtained an arrest warrant for Dorsett charging him with armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault and theft. Dorsett is wanted in at least three additional bank robberies outside of Annapolis. Dorsett is known to frequent Annapolis and the Eastern Shore. Anyone with information about this incident or Dorsett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Annapolis Police Department detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

