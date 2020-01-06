City of Annapolis’ REACH program to present “The Wiz” — tryouts this week

The City of Annapolis’ REACH (Recreation Education Achievement Community Health) program will be presenting a production of “The Wiz” at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in the Spring of 2020 and tryouts are this weekend.

Auditions will be held January 8th at 6:00pm, January 9th at 6:00pm, and January 11th at noon. Auditions will be held at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane.

There will be large ensemble production casting roles as students, parents and school staff, particularly speaking roles, dancing and singing. Teens and adults will be needed to help with the stage crew, makeup and music.

If you are trying out for a part, you are asked to bring a monologue from any movie and/or play and/or a song and dance.

Ease on down the road!

