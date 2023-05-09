May 9, 2023
Maryland’s DNR and MVA are Tree-Mendous

There is a new way for Marylanders to help restore tree cover and mitigate the harmful effects of pollution in the “Old Line State.” The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, is offering state residents a convenient option to donate toward the planting of native trees on public lands, schools and community open spaces. 

Maryland vehicle owners now have the option to make a voluntary $1 donation – or any denomination of their choosing – to the state’s Pamela J. Kelly Tree-Mendous Maryland Program when they register or renew their vehicle registration using the Motor Vehicle Administration webpage e-Store or a self-service kiosk.

“Under Governor Wes Moore’s leadership, we are excited to partner with the Department of Natural Resources and support statewide efforts to combat climate change and build a more sustainable and resilient Maryland,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We hope our customers consider making a tree-mendousdonation during their vehicle registration renewal transaction.”

“Environmental stewardship is an important part of our mission to improve communities and the lives of all Marylanders,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “With this initiative, we’re collaborating not only with our partners at the Department of Natural Resources, but with residents across the state to make our neighborhoods healthier and more beautiful.”

Proceeds will help to fund tree planting projects throughout Maryland and support efforts to educate citizens on the importance of trees and forests, and their role in maintaining a clean and healthy environment. The program launched in April, which is recognized as Earth Month.

“Planting trees offers a natural solution to many issues – including combatting climate change, improving water and air quality, and helping to counteract impacts associated with pollution,” said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz “This new program now gives our residents the opportunity to help us mitigate climate change by planting trees, and to support the valuable work making our environment healthier.”

Tree-Mendous Maryland, a program of the Maryland Forest Service, remains one of the state’s most popular programs aimed at helping citizens restore tree cover on public land and community open space. To date, the program has assisted more than 3,000 towns and communities, parks and schools in planting trees and shrubs to help clean the water, clean the air, and keep our towns and cities inviting, livable and environmentally viable places to live.

For more on Tree-Mendous Maryland, please visit here.

