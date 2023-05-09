May 9, 2023
Miller’s Ale House Grand Opening May 15th

Exactly nine months after we learned they were coming, Miller’s Ale House will be opening its doors at the Annapolis Mall on Monday, June 15th.

Known for their burgers and zingers, Miller’s Ale House, a sports-themed casual dining restaurant, will be coming to Annapolis in the near future.

The first Miller’s Ale House opened in 1988, in Jupiter, Florida, and now has 97 locations in 10 states, predominantly east of the Mississippi.

Their newest location is just outside the Annapolis Mall where Macaroni Bar & Grill was previously located.

This will quickly become THE place in the area for sports watching.

For those who wonder what a “zinger” is their “famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and Zingers Mountain Melt®, tossed in your choice of sauces.”

Maryland's DNR and MVA are Tree-Mendous
