Three Finalists for SMOB. Debate to be Held April 18th

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Instagram and Twitter pages (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th-grade students have been named finalists for the 2023-2024 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The students, selected from a field of five applicants, are:

Indu Bodala, Glen Burnie High School

Eric Lin, Severna Park High School

Taryn Reinhart, Annapolis High School

The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April.

