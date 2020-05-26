Walmart and Rite Aid join CVS for COVID-19 testing

Governor Larry Hogan and Walmart have announced the opening of additional COVID-19 test sites at Walmart stores in Maryland. This is the latest in a series of recent testing expansions in the state, including the announcement of new CVS sites, and follows Governor Hogan’s emergency order earlier this week authorizing the state’s nearly 1,200 pharmacies to order and administer COVID-19 tests.

“As Maryland continues to dramatically expand testing availability and broaden the criteria for COVID-19 testing statewide, we are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” said Governor Hogan. “With the addition of test sites at some of our Walmart stores, we are continuing to make significant progress on our long-term testing strategy for the state.”

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Maryland during this unprecedented time,” said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Maryland. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to state and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

WALMART. Maryland residents will be able to take a self-administered, self-swab COVID-19 test at these Walmart locations:

Dorchester County

Walmart Supercenter, 2775 Dorchester Square, Cambridge, MD 21613

Frederick County

Walmart Supercenter, 2421 Monocacy Blvd, Frederick, MD 21701

Wicomico County

Walmart Supercenter, 409 N Fruitland Blvd, Fruitland, MD 21801

Tests will be provided at specific drive-up locations outside these stores three days a week, weather permitting. Walmart pharmacists and trained medical volunteers will provide the test materials, and participants and staff will be required to adhere to specific safety protocols. Tests will be administered by appointment only, which can be scheduled by visiting www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

RITE AID. Rite Aid has partnered with Verily and is using its Baseline COVID-19 Program to provide screening, scheduling, and return of results to participants at two sites in Maryland:

Anne Arundel County

Rite Aid #385, 5804 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore, MD

Baltimore County

Rite Aid #374, 5624 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD

CVS. CVS Health is offering no-cost coronavirus testing available to qualifying residents at the following drive-thru sites, with more sites expected to be announced in the coming weeks:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

Carroll County

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774

Howard County

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

LONG-TERM TESTING STRATEGY . This is the latest in a series of COVID-19 testing announcements that Governor Hogan has made this week as Maryland continues to expand its testing capacity:

Last week, Governor Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to make appointment-free COVID-19 testing available at community-based testing sites throughout the state. The governor also issued an emergency order authorizing the state’s nearly 1,200 pharmacies to directly order and administer COVID-19 tests.

Last Wednesday, Governor Hogan announced universal COVID-19 testing at all state-run correctional and juvenile facilities across the state. Additionally, the governor announced that the state is delivering more than 20,000 tests per week to nursing homes, Maryland’s Public Health Laboratory is producing up to 10,000 tubes of viral transport media on a weekly basis to overcome supply chain challenges, and the state is distributing more than 33,000 additional swabs to local jurisdictions.

Last Thursday, Governor Hogan and CVS Health announced 17 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Maryland. Appointment-free testing began at Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

