April 2, 2023
Local News

Three Shot in Annapolis on Saturday Evening

On April 1st at approximately 12:37p.m, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot in the unit block of Melrob Court. While officers were checking the area, three male victims arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds that stemmed from the incident at Melrob Court. All three subjects are reported to be in stable condition. 

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact our detectives by calling them directly at (410) 260-3439.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

