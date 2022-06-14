Leadership Anne Arundel Names Distinguished Graduates

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County has announced the annual Distinguished Graduate Award recipients for 2022.

The purpose of the Distinguished Graduate Award is to recognize exceptional LAA graduates. Recipients are individuals who have adopted “the heart of community trusteeship” and have made significant and notable contributions to the betterment of our community. Distinguished Graduate Honorees are selected by an alumni committee of past recipients. This year the committee selected two 2022 Distinguished Graduate Honorees. The Honorable Cathleen M. Vitale, 5th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County was selected for her extensive record of both community involvement and public service in the years following her graduation from LAA Flagship in 2004; and Jerray Slocum, Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer for Shore United Bank, was selected for the energy, enthusiasm, and dedication he has demonstrated following his graduation with the Flagship Class of 2020, serving on multiple nonprofit boards including the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Rotary and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and his commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion through his professional and community leadership outreach.

Each year, LAA hosts a celebration honoring the graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes along with the Excellence in Leadership, Distinguished Graduate, and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship Honorees.

The Excellence in Leadership Award, selected by the LAA Board of Directors and sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel recognizes an Anne Arundel County business or individual who has made a significant local impact on our quality of life. The 2022 Excellence in Leadership Honoree announced previously is Hospice of the Chesapeake.

The Bertina Nick NLA Flagship Scholarship is awarded to a graduate of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy. The scholarship is named for activist and community leader Bertina Larkins Nick recognizing her lifetime of work in the county. It is the only full scholarship available for the LAA Flagship program. The 2022 scholarship recipient will be announced during the event.

The annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration is a feel-good evening celebrating more than 25 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership of countless graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. More than 1,600 LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, non-profit, and government sectors—all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.

The event will take place on Monday, June 20th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. The program will include inspirational multimedia, remarks from featured guests, award presentations, and recognition of graduates from the 2022 Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes.

For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org/tribute

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB