March 20, 2023
Life In The Area

Annapolis Film Festival: Melges: The Wizard of Zenda

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 23rd, and will run through March 26th, featuring more than 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Mark Honer, the director of his film that will be screening at the festival–Melges: The Wizard of Zenda.

Melges: The Wizard of Zenda | March 25, 2023 | 10 am | Maryland Hall (Main)

Buddy Melges won Olympic medals and World Championships. But sailing’s biggest prize alluded him, The America’s Cup. Follow Buddy’s extraordinary journey as seen through unprecedented access to over 200 hours of behind-the-scenes archival footage and interviews with the icons of sailing. Featuring world-class sailors such as America’s Cup champion and former ESPN sailing analyst Gary Jobson, three-time champion Dennis Conner, the sailor they call ‘Mr. America’s Cup’; John Bertrand, the Australian skipper who shocked the world by breaking the 132-year U.S. winning streak; and Bill Koch, the billionaire yachtsman who partnered with Buddy to chase the cup in 1992. Competitors and historians explain how Buddy sailed not like an engineer but as an artist. His sailing was less about science – more about artistic expression. His legendary career seems almost mystical and earned him the well-deserved nickname: The Wizard of Zenda.

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

