AACPS tops 1 million meals distributed during COVID-19 pandemic

The commitment of Anne Arundel County Public Schools to ensuring that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the school shutdown hit a new milestone today when the Division of Food and Nutrition Services handed out its 1 millionth meal.

AACPS has provided meals to children ages 2 to 18 since March 16, the first day of the school shutdown. As of May 12, 2020, the 39th day of meal distribution, AACPS has provided 1,008,252 meals to 336,084 children.

“Our Food and Nutrition Services team is nothing short of phenomenal,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “They have been at our meal sites in all kinds of weather to ensure children are fed and their commitment never wavers. It is inspiring to see.”

Children can go to any of the 40 school sites from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or the 20 additional mobile meals at the specified times. Children do not have to be eligible for free and reduced-price meals to pick up meals. Adults cannot accept meals on behalf of children who are not present.

“The highlight for me is the satisfaction I see on the faces,” Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services Jodi Risse said. “I see that satisfaction in children, in adults, and in the members of our team who view this as a calling to help our community. It is incredible to watch.”

The meal distribution has included:

10,155 meals served to 3,385 students on March 16, the first day of distribution.

A high of 35,232 meals served to 11,744 children on April 8.

An average of 25,852 meals served per day.

A complete list of meal sites can be found at www.aacps.org/mealpickup.

