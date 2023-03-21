Daily News Brief | March 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Police are looking for a man who fires a gun at a couple getting gas at an Annapolis gas station. A slight update to the shooting of a teen in Glen Burnie. Police will be training tomorrow and pulling out all the stops. Governor Moore released a strange statement on a Supreme Court decision that happened 60 years ago. AMFM has some money to give. And Japan 101.com says horror films are the most popular in America. And with it being Ticket Tuesday, we have a bunch to give away to upcoming shows at Rams Head On Stage. And a TON of pod news about the Annapolis Film Festival.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 21st 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Did my final podcast for the Annapolis Film Festival and spoke with Joanna Gleason about her film, The Grotto..also learned that she is Monty Hall’s daughter–those of a certain age will know who Monty Hall is–but I thought it was pretty darned cool. Look for the bonus pod today. OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a Hispanic man who fired two shots at a couple at an Annapolis gas station. On Saturday, the couple filled the car and the male passenger went to pay. The female driver was approached by a Hispanic male and two others driving a white van approached her and one asked if she was using the pump. Another was staring at her, and the third made an obscene gesture. The male returned he confronted the three when the original suspect pulled a gun and fired two shots. They sped off, and no one was injured. They immediately reported it to the Annapolis Police but since it was the County, they will handle it. They are looking for a Hispanic male, 17-20 years old, thin build, dark colored baseball cap and pants, a white t-shirt, and white athletic shoes. Anyone with information– 410-222-4700

Following up on our story from yesterday about the teen who was shot in Glen Burnie. We do not know a lot as the victim has not been able to provide any substantive information, but police believe the shooting happened after an unknown altercation between at least two suspects and the victim.

And if you live in Crownsville or Davidsonville in the area of Crownsville Road and you see a huge police presence including K-9 and helicopters on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 pm and continuing into the evening…I am not a psychic. It is police training, and they want everyone to know there is no public safety concern. Again, Wednesday afternoon from 3 pm into the evening in an area off of Crownsville Road.

Sorry, but some weird stuff coming out of the Governor’s Office. Last week there was an official statement about the death of a neighbor of his in Baltimore, and yesterday he issued a statement on the 60th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on Gideon Vs Wainwright. This decision said that a defendant had a right to an attorney in a criminal case even if they could not afford one. I mean, he can make whatever statements he wants, but just seems a bit random to me. Maybe I missed a memo somewhere!

AMFM or Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians has $6,000 that they are looking to give away from their David Glaser Education Fund. If you are a local non-profit that offers a summer program serving underserved youth and has a musical component, you can apply. Head to amfm.org and look for the David Glaser Education Grant link.

With the Annapolis Film Festival rolling into town on Thursday…and be sure to catch all the bonus pods we’ve done. I got a survey sent to me by Japan-101.com which determined the movie genres Americans are most obsessed with. Way in the lead is horror, about half as many are obsessed with Animated, and moving down from there it is comedy, super-hero, Sci-Fi, Action, Romance, War, Documentaries, and Crime. My guess is this is a survey of the younger crowd. But as for the film fest here in Annapolis… head to AnnapolisFilmFestival.org and get your passes, I think some are still available or individual tickets to films–there is a good slate this year!

Yesterday, we sent out an email broadcast about the Maryland Wing Festival on April 1st and the first 50 who clicked on a link scored a free ticket–was pretty surprised they were all gone in less than two hours. But I should have more, so keep your ears and eyes open.

And TODAY is ticket Tuesday. If you are interested in a pair of SWEET seats to any of these shows at Rams Head On Stage, get in touch and I may just have a pair for you. Dustbowl Revival, an all-ages matinee on March 25th, Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame on March 29th–and this is a spoken word show, so it ought to be very interesting. Or Sophie B Hawkins on March 30th–we were going to speak with her but our schedules just didn’t mesh! And do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage.com that are coming up–just saw Jefferson Starship, Ally Venable (awesome blues guitarist saw her at the final Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest), Al Stewart, and another AMFM in the vane of show…this time Chuck Berry! As always a huge thank you to the greatest partners ever at Rams Head for always hooking us up!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

