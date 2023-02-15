February 15, 2023
Local News

Meade High School Student Found With Loaded Gun, Marijuana on Campus

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 17-year-old after he was discovered with a loaded handgun and marijuana on the campus.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, the Metropolitan Police Department (DC) contacted the Anne Arundel County Police about an armed subject on the property of Meade High School. In a letter to parents, school Principal Ryan Durr says there was no evidence the student brought the weapon into the school

The SRO assigned to Meade High School was able to quickly identified the student via video and provided patrol officers with his typical afterschool hangouts.

Officers canvassing the area located the 17-year-old suspect near Annapolis and Ridge Roads.

He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded privately manufactured Polymer 80 9mm handgun and approximately 320 grams of suspected marijuana.

The suspect began to passively resist and had to be carried to the police vehicle. The suspect was charged accordingly.

The high school sent a letter home to families urging them to stress to their students to report any suspicious incidents or safety threats!

Letter-Meade-HS-student-with-gun-2-14-23Download

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

