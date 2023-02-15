Here Are The Businesses Coming to Beacon Square on Riva Road

SJC Ventures, a privately held real estate and retail development firm, recently announced 11 new tenants have signed leases at Beacon Square. Beacon Square is the project currently under construction along Rova Road across from the Annapolis Town Center.

The 11 tenants joining the retail hub include Arhaus (currently located in the Annapolis Town Center) upscale furniture store, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Meg Fox Aesthetics, GNC, Aspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation and Jersey Mikes. Beacon Square will be anchored by a grocery tenant that has not yet been announced but is expected to be Amazon’s Amazon Fresh.

“We are thrilled with how the market has responded to the introduction of Beacon Square,” said Justin Latone, senior vice president of leasing at SJC Ventures. “This will be a transformative, tech-savvy mixed-use center in an energetic and well-established area in Annapolis. We’re currently negotiating several more leases for this project that will bring the center to 100 percent occupancy. We’re excited to unveil those new additions in the coming months to the public.”

SJC Ventures and AvalonBay Communities, Inc., an equity REIT, closed on the land purchase in early 2022 and vertical construction started at Beacon Square in August 2022.

The property will offer a total of 52,000 square feet of retail and office space, 508 multi-family units, and a 43,000-square-foot grocery store, and the first openings are projected in late 2024.

Another large project along the Riva Road corridor at Admiral Cochran Drive is called Aventon.

