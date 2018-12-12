“Herrmann
PODCAST: A conversation with Lissie, a rocker on the move playing Rams Head this weekend in a WRNR show

| December 12, 2018
Rams Head

Over at The Maryland Crabs Podcast, I had the chance to have a conversation with Lissie who is performing a single show this weekend at the Rams Head On Stage. It is a matinee and all ages show presented by our great local radio station WRNR.

She’s not here that often, so that is reason enough to go see Lissie this weekend (Saturday) in a rare matinee show that is ALL AGES.

I got turned onto Lissie while working at WRNR and have been a fan ever since. She is bold, forges her own way and when life hands her lemons–she makes another killer album.

Here is a chat with Lissie in advance of her show. My suggestion–get tickets, you will not be disappointed!


