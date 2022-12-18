IMHO The Best List of Upcoming Shows at Rams Head On Stage EVER!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Sam Grow Acoustic
Friday, February 24
8pm | $25 advance / $30 DOS
Crash Test Dummies
w/ Carleton Stone
Saturday, February 25
8pm | $45
Yarn
Sunday, February 26
8pm | $22
Robert Cray Band
Monday, March 6
8pm | $75
On Sale Friday, December 16 at 12pm
Al Stewart
- The Empty Pockets
Friday, March 17
8pm | $46.50
Cowboy Mouth
Thursday, April 6
8pm | $36.50
The SteelDrivers
Friday, April 28
8pm | $60
Drag Brunch Pride Edition
Saturday, June 3
12:30pm | $20
Marcus Miller
Saturday June 10
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)
12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly
12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. DevoN Nickoles
12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)
01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley
01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)
01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits
01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)
01/08 Mallow Hill
01/11 Vonda Shepard
01/12 Last Train Home
01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft
01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter
01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)
01/20 Billy Price Band
01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones
01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits
01/24 The McCartney Experience
01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute
01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia
01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute
01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com