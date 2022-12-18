December 18, 2022
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Scenic Rivers Land Trust Adds 224 More Acres

Scenic Rivers Land Trust has accepted five existing conservation easements, totaling 224 acres, from the Pasadena-based North County Land Trust (NCLT). With the transfer of these existing conservation easements, which represent NCLT’s total holdings, Scenic Rivers will expand their service area to include the Bodkin Creek and Patapsco River watersheds within northern Anne Arundel County. North County Land Trust will cease operations since its permanent conservation easements will now be watched over by another land trust.

“For over 20 years, NCLT has proudly promoted land conservation and environmental education as an all-volunteer organization,” said NCLT secretary/treasurer Rebecca Kolberg. “As our founding members begin to retire, we’re pleased to be able to turn over the reins to Scenic Rivers Land Trust. We’re confident their resources and conservation expertise will be a great asset for northern Anne Arundel County.” 

Founded in 1988 as the Severn River Land Trust, Scenic Rivers has expanded its service area twice in the past, going from a sole focus on protecting land in the Severn River watershed to eventually protecting forests, farms, wetlands, and other open spaces in the Herring Bay and Severn, South, Patuxent, Rhode and West River watersheds within the county. With this latest expansion, their service area now covers all of Anne Arundel County except the Magothy River watershed, which is serviced by the Magothy River Land Trust.

“We’re eager to collaborate with communities in this new-to-us part of the county to strengthen and build on the work that NCLT has done over the years,” said Sarah Knebel, Scenic Rivers’ executive director. “Conservation work in densely populated, developed areas is unique. Of course, we want to save the few remaining large tracts of natural land in north county, but we’re also excited to listen to communities and explore with them other conservation solutions that meet their needs—pocket parks, community gardens, water access points, urban farming—these are just a few ideas that will be worth considering.”

The transfer of NCLT conservation easements requires Scenic Rivers to place $5,500 per easement in stewardship and legal defense reserves, which was funded by one of its long-term donors.

