Three Injured in Head-On Crash in South County

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a serious, head-on crash which left one adult and two children with critical, life-threatening injuries.

At 8:20 PM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Greenock Drive for a crash involving several vehicles.

The investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road approaching Greenock Drive when an eastbound 2017 Toyota RAV4 crossed the centerline at a high rate of speed and struck the Nissan head-on.

A 2014 Honda Civic, traveling behind the Nissan, also struck the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, a 47-year-old woman from Lothian, was flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center by Trooper 6, and the two juvenile passengers, ages 15 and 9, were flown to Children’s National Hospital by Trooper 7. All three occupants of the Nissan had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

The police are continuing their investigation.

