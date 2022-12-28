Annapolis Cancels NYE Celebration, Postpones Fireworks Due to Weather

The City of Annapolis is postponing New Year’s Eve fireworks due to rain in the forecast on December 31, 2022. Early Saturday morning, rain and gusty winds are expected to move into the area around 4 a.m. and continue through 4 a.m. on Sunday. Due to safety concerns, the Annapolis fireworks display will be postponed and will now occur at 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Annapolis Harbor. The weather on Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s.

The family-friendly New Year’s Eve performances planned for Saturday at City Dock are canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Other changes:

Downtown Shuttle: The downtown “magenta” shuttle will continue to operate on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The magenta shuttle will not operate on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Here are a few reminders for enjoying New Year’s Day fireworks in downtown Annapolis (if coming into town by vehicle or boat): There will not be any parking restrictions or road closures specifically related to New Year’s Eve. Free parking at metered spaces in the commercial district is for three hours only. Parking in residential areas remains paid for through ParkMobile with a two-hour limit. Residents with a parking pass park for free and have no time limits. Parking is available at garages. Because of the potential for crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to approximately 7 p.m. Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police, the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster and others (please listen to VHF 17 for announcements). On Sunday, American Cruise Line, a large cruise ship, will be docked at City Dock from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

