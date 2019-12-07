“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Mills Fine Wine & Spirits

| December 07, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

Shortly after prohibition ended in 1933, Billy Mills opened a liquor and general store in Annapolis. Mills sold it to the Donners in 1946, and now the Main Street icon rests safely in the hands of Jennifer and Jerry Donohue. Today, Mills Cut Rate Liquors is better known as Mills Fine Wine & Spirits!

Today, we sneak in before opening to speak with Jennifer on the history, the growth, the passion for wine and the community and she and her husband return to the town of their alma mater–both are USNA graduates. And spoiler: she never snuck off the yard to buy anything at Mills!  This was a fun discussion with one of the oldest businesses in Annapolis!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: Papa Johns Pizza !

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Tags: , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here