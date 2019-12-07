Legacy Business Spotlight: Mills Fine Wine & Spirits

Shortly after prohibition ended in 1933, Billy Mills opened a liquor and general store in Annapolis. Mills sold it to the Donners in 1946, and now the Main Street icon rests safely in the hands of Jennifer and Jerry Donohue. Today, Mills Cut Rate Liquors is better known as Mills Fine Wine & Spirits!

Today, we sneak in before opening to speak with Jennifer on the history, the growth, the passion for wine and the community and she and her husband return to the town of their alma mater–both are USNA graduates. And spoiler: she never snuck off the yard to buy anything at Mills! This was a fun discussion with one of the oldest businesses in Annapolis!

