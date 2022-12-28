December 28, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
A Flash Sale on Music? The ASO Has You Covered!

Music is the perfect gift for anyone! And the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has you covered with a 30% discount for up to 8 tickets at any (or all) of the upcoming Masterworks performances at Maryland Hall!  

Give the Gift of Music! Spread joy when you gift tickets to a Spring 2023 Annapolis Symphony Masterworks performance at Maryland Hall!

Save 30% on up to 8 tickets to the following concerts:

  • Masterworks III: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto
    February 3rd and 4th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
  • Masterworks IV: Doomed: Mahler’s Tragic 6th
    March 3rd and 4th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
  • Masterworks V: Two Romantics – Brahms & Prokofiev
    March 31st and April 1st at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
  • Masterworks VI: Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony
    May 5th and 6th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM

Be sure to use the code GIVEMUSIC at check out to save 30%.

If you are up for a little road trip, the ASO is on the road at the Strathmore in North Bethesda.  Save 30% there as well, with the code SAVE30.

Anne Arundel County Schools Announce High School Graduation Dates
