A Flash Sale on Music? The ASO Has You Covered!

Music is the perfect gift for anyone! And the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has you covered with a 30% discount for up to 8 tickets at any (or all) of the upcoming Masterworks performances at Maryland Hall!
Give the Gift of Music! Spread joy when you gift tickets to a Spring 2023 Annapolis Symphony Masterworks performance at Maryland Hall!
Save 30% on up to 8 tickets to the following concerts:
- Masterworks III: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto
February 3rd and 4th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
- Masterworks IV: Doomed: Mahler’s Tragic 6th
March 3rd and 4th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
- Masterworks V: Two Romantics – Brahms & Prokofiev
March 31st and April 1st at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
- Masterworks VI: Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony
May 5th and 6th at Maryland Hall | 8 PM
Be sure to use the code GIVEMUSIC at check out to save 30%.
If you are up for a little road trip, the ASO is on the road at the Strathmore in North Bethesda. Save 30% there as well, with the code SAVE30.