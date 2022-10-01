Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
Local Business Spotlight: Jefferson Holland

| October 01, 2022, 12:00 PM


Initially, I intended this spotlight to focus on Jefferson (Jeff) Holland’s wildly popular column in The Capital. But it turned into so much more.

From the Eastport Oyster Boys and the MRE to the Maritime Museum. From the Rhode and West Rivers to the Captain Avery Museum. From The Capital to Chesapeake Bay Magazine, Jeff is a huge thread in the fabric of our community.

We plopped down on a bench outside of Davis’s Pub to chat; while rambling, it was a fascinating conversation about wives, grandkids, dogs, song, ukeleles, and old Eastport! Truly one of the most fascinating characters in Annapolis!

Have a listen!

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

