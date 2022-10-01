Bonus Podcast: Talking With Our Neighbors About the Annapolis Boat Shows
Over the years, we’ve talked to the folks that own and manage the Annapolis Boat Shows. With October on the horizon, we wanted to speak with some folks not associated with the shows to hear their thoughts.
Last week, we took a stroll around town and caught up with Joe McGovern of Stan & Joe’s, Kristin Pironis of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Linda Mann of Shades of the Bay, Jessica Pachler of Eastport, and an Australian sailor who showed up here two decades ago and now runs the City, Mayor Gavin Buckley!
Come along and listen in as we get a different perspective of the boat shows!
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- Stan & Joe’s Saloon
- Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
- Shades of the Bay
- City of Annapolis
- US Power Boat Show (Tickets)
- US Sailboat Show (Tickets)
