Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: Talking With Our Neighbors About the Annapolis Boat Shows

| October 01, 2022, 01:21 PM

Over the years, we’ve talked to the folks that own and manage the Annapolis Boat Shows.  With October on the horizon, we wanted to speak with some folks not associated with the shows to hear their thoughts.

Last week, we took a stroll around town and caught up with Joe McGovern of Stan & Joe’s, Kristin Pironis of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Linda Mann of Shades of the Bay, Jessica Pachler of Eastport, and an Australian sailor who showed up here two decades ago and now runs the City, Mayor Gavin Buckley!

Come along and listen in as we get a different perspective of the boat shows!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake