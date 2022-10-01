Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Free Performance: Tango Lovers Company Presents Volver at Maryland Hall

| October 01, 2022, 10:08 AM

World Artists Experiences (WAE) will present Volver (The Comeback) by The Tango Lovers Company. This live performance will take place on Monday, October 17, at 7:00 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Art, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland. The event is free; seating is first come, first served. Donations are appreciated.

Volver (The Comeback) by the Tango Lovers Company, is the story of tango dancers, musicians, singers who travel the world together with the tango genre and their return to their place of origin to tell and transmit endless stories with their art, through different characters which take center stage during the show.

For over 12 years, the Tango Lovers Company has traveled the world. Through its production Volver, it pays tribute to those places and people that marked its history and returned to the stages after difficult times for humanity. A live orchestra, dancers, and singers from Argentina and Uruguay will make you live the passion and sensuality of tango for an experience you will never forget.

Additional information about the Tango Lovers Company is available at www.tangolovers.com

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake