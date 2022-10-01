Free Performance: Tango Lovers Company Presents Volver at Maryland Hall

World Artists Experiences (WAE) will present Volver (The Comeback) by The Tango Lovers Company. This live performance will take place on Monday, October 17, at 7:00 pm at Maryland Hall for the Creative Art, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland. The event is free; seating is first come, first served. Donations are appreciated.

Volver (The Comeback) by the Tango Lovers Company, is the story of tango dancers, musicians, singers who travel the world together with the tango genre and their return to their place of origin to tell and transmit endless stories with their art, through different characters which take center stage during the show.

For over 12 years, the Tango Lovers Company has traveled the world. Through its production Volver, it pays tribute to those places and people that marked its history and returned to the stages after difficult times for humanity. A live orchestra, dancers, and singers from Argentina and Uruguay will make you live the passion and sensuality of tango for an experience you will never forget.

Additional information about the Tango Lovers Company is available at www.tangolovers.com

