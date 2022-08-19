Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
"Herrmann
After Hiding in Store, Suspect Robs Giant of Cash

| August 19, 2022, 03:13 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are seeking a suspect who is accused of robbing the Giant grocery store in Odenton of cash after hours.

On August 19, 2022, just after midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect was able to remain inside the store after closing. As one employee neared the store office, they were approached by the suspect and forced to open the office door.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, 5’-09” to 6’-00”, heavy build, wearing a black face mask, gray and white sweatshirt, gray shoes with orange soles.

The suspect pushed the employee around the office and demanded cash. After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot.

Police are investigating this incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

