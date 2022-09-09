Hyatt Commercial Names New VP For Asset Management and Acquisitions

Hyatt Commercial/The Reliable Group has announced that David Goodwin has been named Vice President of Asset Management and Acquisitions.

In 2016, Goodwin received a B.S. from the University of Maryland (UMD) where he was a member of the Varsity Men’s Lacrosse team., Through his extensive network, he was able to seize an opportunity in the commercial real estate industry to work as a project manager for a large development. Goodwin later decided to expand upon his “real world” experience by pursuing a master’s degree at New York University, the nation’s #7-ranked real estate master’s program. He completed his course studies and received an MBA in real estate with a focus on finance and investments in May of 2022.

Prior to joining The Reliable Group, Goodwin spent the last few years in New York City, where he most recently worked as Vice President at Meadow Partners, a Private Equity Real Estate Firm with over $2 billion in assets under management.

As a native of Maryland looking to further his career, Goodwin joins The Reliable Group with a focus on expanding the company’s portfolio and asset management services. “I wanted to join The Reliable Group to be part of a local real estate company that can greatly impact the local and regional communities,” says Goodwin.

Goodwin, the son of a Naval Academy graduate and an alumnus of the Calverton School, currently resides in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. He expects to move to Annapolis, Maryland by the end of the summer when he and his wife expect their first child’s arrival. He’s “excited for the opportunity to capitalize upon the experience and existing relationships of the owners and operators of The Reliable Group and the five operating companies,” Goodwin says. “I look forward to working with and serving our principals, partners, and investors.”

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS