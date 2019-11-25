November 25, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (2 ALARM FIRE IN ANNAPOLIS, GROUP ROBS MAN IN ANNAPOLIS, NAVY WINS, STRAW BAN)

PROGRAMMING NOTE: There will NOT be a DNB produced on Thanksgiving or Black Friday! Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

Today…There is a 2-alarm fire on Duke of Gloucester Street in the City’s historic district with road closures, avoid downtown. In what seems to be a common crime, a gang of masked males robbed a victim of cash and a phone at gunpoint in Annapolis. An Odenton man is in jail for giving his suicidal son a shotgun and telling him to “Just Do It”. Prince George’s County has banned plastic straws. Maryland is considering banning balloon releases. Navy wins an exciting game against SMU. Small Business Saturday is this Saturday. And on our Legacy Business Series, we spoke with The Gateway Florist–give it a listen!

We had some technical issues getting today’s forecast from George from DMV Weather –sorry. But he will be back tomorrow!

And today Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here to help you do more with your money.

