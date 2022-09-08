Good News: You Can Now Pay Your County Tax and Water Bills Online

Capping a project begun nearly two years ago, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced today the rollout of a new payment system for property tax and water bills. Residents will now be able to set up automatic payments for those bills.

“Modernizing antiquated systems and making government more efficient and responsive to residents is a hallmark of good government,” County Executive Steuart Pittman. “When we started this project nearly two years ago, we set a goal of creating the fastest, easiest process possible for our residents. This system achieves that goal.”

The County began inventorying payment processes in January 2021 and contracted with Paymentus in December 2021 to develop the new property tax and water bills system. The new system lets residents set up automatic payments using debit cards, credit cards, eChecks, or a digital wallet. To set up and manage automatic online payments, residents can visit www.aacounty.org/autopay.

Residents will be able to use a new phone process to pay their bills by calling 1-833-277-8723, with an automated phone system, eliminating wait times experienced with the old system. In addition, the County’s new online payment system allows for payment through a digital wallet with PayPal/PayPal Credit, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, or Venmo. Residents will also be able to pay their bills at participating Walmart locations.

“I want to thank our Department of Finance staff and our partners at Paymentus for helping design a system that meets the needs of our residents as well as our County operations,” Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power said. “It has never been easier for residents to pay their water and tax bills.”

For more information on payment options, visit www.aacounty.org/billinginfo. To pay County water and property tax bills, visit www.aacounty.org/paymybill.

