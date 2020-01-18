Vanessa Carlton and AMFM’s In The Vane of Van Morrison at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

AMFM Presents

In The Vane Of…Van Morrison: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Van Morrison-Inspired Originals

Monday, March 16

7pm | $30

Shenandoah

Saturday, March 28

1pm | $47.50

*All Ages Matinee

Rodriguez: “Sugar Man is Back!”

Monday, March 30

8pm | $82

*VIP Add-On available

Vanessa Carlton

Jenny O.

Thursday, April 20

8pm | $26

Kindred The Family Soul

Thursday, May 21

8pm | $55

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/18 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

01/19 Taimane

01/20 Three Dog Night

01/22 Mykal Kilgore

01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn w. Timothy Gage

01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

01/25 Jackson Dean w. Elle Mears

01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee

01/26 Marc Cohn w. Randall Bramblett

01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis

01/29 Davy Knowles

01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos

01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve

02/01 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band 20th Anniversary Show

02/04 Citizen Cope

02/05 Strunz & Farah

02/06 Vanessa Collier

02/06 Rams Head Presents Don Felder at Maryland Hall

02/07 Ray Parker Jr.

02/08 California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio

02/09 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration feat. Maggie Sansone & more *All Ages Matinee

02/09 Morgan Heritage

02/10 Juliana Hatfield

02/11 + 12 Gaelic Storm

02/13 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/14 Drag After Dark: Valentine’s Day Date Night

02/15 Maggie Miles w/ Grayson Moon *All Ages Matinee

02/15 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 8th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/16 EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band *All Ages Matinee

02/16 The Linda Ronstadt Experience (Tribute)

02/10 The Brother Brothers

02/20 UFO w. Damon Johnson

02/21 An Evening with Mike Doughty

02/22 Scary Pockets

02/23 Ana Popovic

02/25 The Naptown Brass Band w. Mike Mullins as “Rodney

02/27 Peter & Jeremy (of Peter & Gordon and Chad & Jeremy)

02/28 Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

02/29 Zoe Keating *All Ages Matinee

02/29 Dublin 5 w. Ciaran Quinn

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

