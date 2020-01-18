“Anne
Vanessa Carlton and AMFM’s In The Vane of Van Morrison at Rams Head On Stage!

| January 18, 2020, 01:20 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

AMFM Presents

In The Vane Of…Van Morrison: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Van Morrison-Inspired Originals

Monday, March 16

7pm | $30

 

Shenandoah

Saturday, March 28

1pm | $47.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Rodriguez: “Sugar Man is Back!”

Monday, March 30

8pm | $82

*VIP Add-On available

 

Vanessa Carlton

  1. Jenny O.

Thursday, April 20

8pm | $26

 

Kindred The Family Soul

Thursday, May 21

8pm | $55

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/18 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

01/19 Taimane

01/20 Three Dog Night

01/22 Mykal Kilgore

01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn w. Timothy Gage

01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons

01/25 Jackson Dean w. Elle Mears

01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee

01/26 Marc Cohn w. Randall Bramblett

01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis

01/29 Davy Knowles

01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos

01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve

02/01 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band 20th Anniversary Show

02/04 Citizen Cope

02/05 Strunz & Farah

02/06 Vanessa Collier

02/06 Rams Head Presents Don Felder at Maryland Hall

02/07 Ray Parker Jr.

02/08 California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio

02/09 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration feat. Maggie Sansone & more *All Ages Matinee

02/09 Morgan Heritage

02/10 Juliana Hatfield

02/11 + 12 Gaelic Storm

02/13 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

02/14 Drag After Dark: Valentine’s Day Date Night

02/15 Maggie Miles w/ Grayson Moon *All Ages Matinee

02/15 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 8th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/16 EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band *All Ages Matinee

02/16 The Linda Ronstadt Experience (Tribute)

02/10 The Brother Brothers

02/20 UFO w. Damon Johnson

02/21 An Evening with Mike Doughty

02/22 Scary Pockets

02/23 Ana Popovic

02/25 The Naptown Brass Band w. Mike Mullins as “Rodney

02/27 Peter & Jeremy (of Peter & Gordon and Chad & Jeremy)

02/28 Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

02/29 Zoe Keating *All Ages Matinee

02/29 Dublin 5 w. Ciaran Quinn

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

