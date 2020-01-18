Vanessa Carlton and AMFM’s In The Vane of Van Morrison at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
AMFM Presents
In The Vane Of…Van Morrison: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Van Morrison-Inspired Originals
Monday, March 16
7pm | $30
Shenandoah
Saturday, March 28
1pm | $47.50
*All Ages Matinee
Rodriguez: “Sugar Man is Back!”
Monday, March 30
8pm | $82
*VIP Add-On available
Vanessa Carlton
- Jenny O.
Thursday, April 20
8pm | $26
Kindred The Family Soul
Thursday, May 21
8pm | $55
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/18 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
01/19 Taimane
01/20 Three Dog Night
01/22 Mykal Kilgore
01/23 Comedian Colin Quinn w. Timothy Gage
01/24 The Second City: Laughing For All The Wrong Reasons
01/25 Jackson Dean w. Elle Mears
01/26 Steve Forbert & The New Renditions *All Ages Matinee
01/26 Marc Cohn w. Randall Bramblett
01/28 G. Love & Special Sauce w. Jontavius Willis
01/29 Davy Knowles
01/30 The Samples w. Kavoossi & The Typos
01/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Lauren Calve
02/01 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band 20th Anniversary Show
02/04 Citizen Cope
02/05 Strunz & Farah
02/06 Vanessa Collier
02/06 Rams Head Presents Don Felder at Maryland Hall
02/07 Ray Parker Jr.
02/08 California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
02/09 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration feat. Maggie Sansone & more *All Ages Matinee
02/09 Morgan Heritage
02/10 Juliana Hatfield
02/11 + 12 Gaelic Storm
02/13 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
02/14 Drag After Dark: Valentine’s Day Date Night
02/15 Maggie Miles w/ Grayson Moon *All Ages Matinee
02/15 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 8th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/16 EagleMania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band *All Ages Matinee
02/16 The Linda Ronstadt Experience (Tribute)
02/10 The Brother Brothers
02/20 UFO w. Damon Johnson
02/21 An Evening with Mike Doughty
02/22 Scary Pockets
02/23 Ana Popovic
02/25 The Naptown Brass Band w. Mike Mullins as “Rodney
02/27 Peter & Jeremy (of Peter & Gordon and Chad & Jeremy)
02/28 Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young
02/29 Zoe Keating *All Ages Matinee
02/29 Dublin 5 w. Ciaran Quinn
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
