Tour the William Paca House and the Museum of Historic Annapolis Courtesy of the Library!

| July 06, 2022, 04:58 PM

Historic Annapolis An American Story WideThe Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has announced a new addition to its catalog of items available for library customers. The newly added Historic Annapolis group passes allow admission to both the Museum of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca House and Garden located in downtown Annapolis.

The Museum of Historic Annapolis recently opened a new exhibition called Annapolis: An American Story, which chronicles the 400-year history of the city and includes an inspiring film, interactive exhibits, and an amazing collection of rare objects. Up the street from the museum at the home and garden of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, guests will learn the stories of all the people who lived and labored at that National Historic Landmark built in the 1760s.

Robert Clark, Executive Chairman of Historic Annapolis stated, “we are thrilled to be partners in the museum pass program with the Anne Arundel County Public Libraries and to have the opportunity to provide greater accessibility to our new Museum of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca House and Garden. The museum pass allows us to introduce more city and county residents, including families and younger audiences, to our Annapolis history and its connections to our larger national story. Historic Annapolis and the Anne Arundel Public Libraries share a commitment to enriching the lives of our community through exploration and discovery!”

“We are proud to partner with Historic Annapolis to further build community ties and offer our customers the opportunity to learn more about the history of this area,” said Library CEO Skip Auld.
The passes are good for general admission for up to four people during regular museum public hours. They may be checked out for seven days and can be picked up and returned at any Anne Arundel County Public Library location. Visit the library’s catalog to place a hold. Passes are also available for the Hammond-Harwood House and Historic London Town and Gardens as part of the library of things at aacpl.net/things

