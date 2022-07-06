TOMORROW: GOP County Executive Candidates Forum

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce will host a Republican County Executive Candidates Forum on July 7th at the Michael Busch Library in Annapolis from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Jessica Haire and Herb McMillian will be participating in the Forum and will focus on business and economic issues.

The Primary Election will take place on July 19th and the winner of the GOP primary will take on incumbent Democratic County Executive, Steuart Pittman in the November general election.

Each candidate will be given a total of 30 minutes, 10 for brief comments, and the remainder for questions and answers from attendees.

It is free to attend the Forum, but attendees are encouraged to register on the Chamber’s website at www.annearundelchamber.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB