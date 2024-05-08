Winners Announced for Candace CW Antwine Military Service Awards

Two graduating seniors from Northeast High School and another from Broadneck High School make up the third class of recipients of the Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Awards, created by the Board of Education to honor the legacy of Ms. Antwine, a military veteran and former Board member who died in 2021.

The winners, all of whom are enlisting in the Navy, are:

Mia Moore, Northeast High School

John Rafiq, Jr., Northeast High School

Ana Rosas, Broadneck High School

The awards are given to students each May to help remove barriers to enlisting in the military by assisting awardees with initial expenses, including basic training supplies.

“These amazing students and many others like them embody the qualities that Mrs. Antwine exuded every day on our Board of Education and in her life of service to others,” said Board Member Dana Schallheim, who chairs the award committee. “We are indebted to them and to all who served to protect our nation.”

Each of the recipients will receive $1,500.

Recipients will be honored as part of the tribute to those enlisting sponsored by Our Community Salutes at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Glen Burnie High School. The event is free. Those who are enlisting and wish to be part of the event can register here.

Antwine Award recipients were also recognized at the Board of Education’s May 1, 2024, meeting.

