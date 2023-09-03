September 3, 2023
Local News

RADM Fred Karcher Leading USNA as Acting Superintendent

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, USNA Class of 1990, has taken the reins as acting superintendent of the United States Naval Academy from Vice Adm. Sean Buck, who retired on Sept. 1, 2023, after 40 years of service to our nation.

Kacher will serve as acting superintendent until the U.S. Senate confirms the Naval Academy’s next superintendent. Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, USNA Class of 1989, has been nominated for the position, but is awaiting confirmation.

“I could not be more grateful for this opportunity to lead the Naval Academy in the interim,” said Kacher. “Every member of our team is deeply dedicated to the mission, and I look forward to working with every teammate here as we develop the Brigade into our Nation’s next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders.”

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, USNA Class of 1983, became the 63rd superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy on July 26, 2019. During his tenure, Buck had many highlights, one of his most notable being his stewardship of the Academy through the tumultuous COVID pandemic. He oversaw the increase in both the Naval Academy’s operational and infrastructure budgets, the implementation of two new academic majors, and the commencement of the Installation Resilience Plan that will protect the Naval Academy from the threat of sea level rise, among other accomplishments.

“It has been an absolute honor to have returned to Annapolis following 36 years operating in the Fleet,” said Buck. “I am so grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with our incredible faculty, staff, coaches, and midshipmen these past four years.”

The United States Naval Academy remains committed to its mission of training and educating future Navy and Marine Corps officers, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership, and continuity of its esteemed programs.

Rear Adm. Kacher most recently served as vice director for operations on the Joint Staff. Kacher has been nominated for promotion to Vice Admiral and assignment as Commander of Seventh Fleet.

For more information on the U.S. Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu and the Naval Academy Facebook page www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

