July 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Eastport Stabbing. City Dock Fight. Agave is Back. Annapolis Film Society Dates

Today…

A large fight and apparent stabbing in Annapolis are keeping the police busy. Wes Moore is the candidate! Annapolis City Council is weighing in on some developments looking for stop work orders and changing the rules of an approved permit. Agave a wonderful Mexican restaurant is coming back to West Annapolis. The Night For The Light has sold out but you can still help. The Annapolis Film Society has released the dates for upcoming screenings.

Good morning, it is Monday, July 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ugh…what a hot weekend. But was perfect to hop to the new-ish Landmark Cinemas for a flick and Full-On for a bite to eat before! So, we do have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

We are still waiting on the Annapolis Police to release some information but there were two significant incidents that happened very early on Saturday morning. The first was near the Harbormasters office on Dock Street. Apparently a large fight broke out just before 2:00 am and Annapolis Police responded but were outnumbered which necessitated calling in Anne Arundel County as a back up. We have not heard of any injuries and hopefully we will be updating this a bit later today.

The second incident was just before 5:00 am. Police were called to a location on Madison Street near President Street for an injured subject found in or near a dumpster. The victim appeared to have been stabbed. Reports indicated that the police were investigating two crime scenes at that location. But as I said, we have not heard anything from the Annapolis Police Department just yet, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we should have an update a bit later this morning.

Tonight’s Annapolis City Council meeting ought to be interesting. The Council will be taking steps to force the permits office to issue a stop work order on the Parkside Preserve project which is adjacent to Quiet Waters Park. Alderman Savidge has witnessed several violations and will see to have the council force the issue. More interesting is that they are also seeking to potentially change the rules for two projects that were already granted approval. The Griscom Square project is at the corner of Tyler and Bay Ridge and just started construction. The Athens project (formerly Rocky Gorge) has re-started construction and this is at Aris T Allen and Bywater. The council says that the environmental rules have changed since the two projects were approved and they want compliance. Both projects appear to have valid approved permits..granted through a series of extensions so this seems like it might be rife for setting up the City for a lawsuit. We’ll be following this one.

And then there was one. Over the weekend, both Comptroller Peter Franchot and Tom Perez conceded the gubernatorial primary to Wes Moore who now is the Democratic nominee for Governor come November. He will face off against Delegate Dan Cox who was endorsed by former President Trump and won the primary by a considerable margin. On the County Executive front, we still need to wait and see. They will be counting provisional ballots on Thursday and the remaining mail-in ballots will be counted on Friday as long as they arrive prior to 10:00 am and were postmarked July 19th or before. To be continued.

Great news for West Annapolis. Remember when we shared the great news that Rehoboth favorite Mexican joint Agave was coming. And then they weren’t? Well, they are back. And they will be going in the new building on Annapolis Street a door or two down from Bean Rush. Projected opening is spring of 2023. I understand this was initially a dispute between the landlord and an exorbitant rent, which apparently has now come back to a more reasonable level. Funny how that works when you realize that

Here’s your snooze you lose piece for the week. The fundraising cruise for the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse on September 23rd is sold out. Completely. Keep your ear open for next year. But if you can, I encourage you to support the maintenance and upkeep by checking out their online fundraiser and auction which will start September 16th and go through the event! We do have a link to all the info at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

And so you don’t miss out on another cool event… here’s some dates for you. All at 7:00pm and all at the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall. August 17, September 28, October 30, November 30, January 11, and February 23. What’s that you ask? The Annapolis Film Society will be screening films those evenings. If you are missing the Annapolis Film Festival (which by the way will be coming again March 23rd to 26th) here’s your fill. We don’t know the specific titles yet, but definitely keep your eyes open. As soon as we know them, we’ll put them up on the site as well. I love that Lee and Patti are doing this.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Jackie Coleman and Maryland Hall–lots of exciting things there! Up on Saturday is …and I am not sure which I want to go for but either the Maryland Renaissance Festival or the Classic Theatre of Maryland….decisions, decisions! And we also dropped a bonus pod on a rare Saturday with Roxy Petrucci the drummer from Vixen–they will be at Rams Head On Stage on Wednesday and if you are a fan of chick bands from the 80s…this is your show–but do give that one a listen.. I have to say we clicked and it was a really comfortable and fun one for me! Maybe I’ll play the outtakes for you sometime!

