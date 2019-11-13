How to get free parking in Annapolis this holiday season

Headed to Downtown Annapolis this holiday season? You can park free for 3 hours at downtown meters starting Thursday, November 29th (Black Friday) through New Year’s Eve with code ParkDTA.

Simply download the free ParkMobile app to your mobile phone (available on iOS and Android) and enter the code ParkDTA (not case sensitive) to receive your free parking! Be sure to download ParkMobile and create your free account before arriving downtown to avoid the hassle of setting it up while you park.

Content Continues Below

How to Park Free at Meters with ParkDTA

Download the free ParkMobile smartphone app and create your free account before arriving downtown. Or simply visit the ParkMobile site and sign up for a free Basic Membership free today. Park Mobile is also in use at Cities across the country, not just Annapolis!

Enter your vehicle and credit card information

When parked, enter the 4-digit parking zone code located on the green sticker on the nearest parking meter or ParkMobile sign.

Enter code ParkDTA in the app. Alternatively, call 877-727-5758 to provide the code via telephone.

in the app. Alternatively, call 877-727-5758 to provide the code via telephone. Enjoy 3 hours of free parking!

The ParkDTA code is only one of several holiday parking benefits the City of Annapolis is providing this year.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB