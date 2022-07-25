A Guide to Casinos in Maryland

The Old Line State isn’t big on online or in-person gambling, with only six land-based casinos to cover its expansive 12,407 square miles. Unlike its Mid – Atlantic neighbors, Maryland has held off efforts to build an online casino industry even after PASPA. Players from this state have limited options, sometimes forcing them to seek the thrill elsewhere.

The state legislature approved a bill to legalize retail and online sports betting in a two-to-one vote. In December 2021, the green light to legalize online casinos. As sports betting fans rejoice, casino game enthusiasts will have to wait longer to enjoy the action.

Let’s take a closer look at the casino industry in Maryland.

Who Regulates Casinos in Maryland?

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission monitors all gambling activities in the state. The state governor appoints seven members to serve in the commission. The state Senate must approve the appointees before they can take office.

A key function of this commission is evaluating and issuing casino licenses to bookmakers. The commission also reviews casino activities in the state monthly and prepares reports. You’ll find answers to the question of where to submit online casino complaints in Maryland on their site.

Under the supervision of this commission, there’s a responsible gambling division. The division evaluates the commitment of online casinos to responsible play and at-risk players’ help programs.

What Casinos Are Legal in Maryland?

In the Old Line State, you have to walk into brick-and-mortar casinos to play slots, blackjack, roulette, poker and other casino games. Online casino activities haven’t been legalized yet. There’s hope that the law will catch up soon.

In the meantime, players in Maryland can turn to offshore online casinos and out-of-state gambling sites.

Available Betting in Maryland

You can bet on your favorite teams. Daily fantasy sites are legal in Maryland. Your sports knowledge comes in handy here. You can assemble the winning team to win on Daily Fantasy sites.

Sportsbook sites are also legal in Maryland. However, we must wait for officials to finalize implementation procedures and lay down systems. Leading sports betting sites such as BetMGM and Caesars will launch their services soon. Maryland players will have access to multiple sports markets.

At the moment, the best gambling option is the state-run lottery. You can buy and renew electronic lotto tickets in the Maryland Lottery App. This app also allows you to scan your tickets and receive jackpot notifications.

Safe Casino Practices in Maryland

We’ve got some tips for when you get the chance to pop in into Maryland’s brick-and-mortar casinos. We supposed you don’t want to leave with your hands over your head. These tips will also come in handy when you play at Daily Fantasy or sportsbook sites.

Pace Your Play

When you’re on a winning streak, it’s easy to get carried away and go all in. If this is your style, then you’re in for a shock. Most casino games are games of chance, and you require a degree of luck to win. Even in games that largely test your skills, like poker, luck still plays a part.

The best strategy is to pace your play throughout the game. Don’t let a hot streak push you all in. Continue making your predetermined bets until the game’s over.

Use Free Games To The Maximum

Casino games often have demo modes to acquaint you with the game rules. The free practice is very helpful even if you know the game rules. Frequent practice helps you stay at the top of your game and update strategies. Experienced players have friendly matches before the season starts.

Low Volatility Games Are a Good Choice

Gambling is a risky affair, and there are no guaranteed wins. Nevertheless, if you can minimize the risk, the better your casino experience. Low volatility games have more rewards than high volatility games in gambling sessions. Remember, this isn’t a rule. It’s only a statistical analysis.

Manage Your Bankroll

This cuts across all forms of gambling, including lotto tickets. Following a strict budget prevents spiraling into money pits. Even when you don’t have any wins, walk away as soon as you hit your maximum spending. When in a hot streak, walk away too. Knowing when to walk away is a gambler’s strongest power.

Final Thoughts

The Old Line State is warming up for the online casino industry. Pretty soon, you won’t need to leave your house to wager on the Baltimore Ravens. The future for casinos in Maryland also looks promising, and they will soon keep up with their Mid-Atlantic neighbors.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS