A Few Moments With Roxy Petrucci from Vixen!

| July 24, 2022, 06:00 PM


Roxy Petrucci is an unapologetic, bad-ass chick rocker and she and her band, Vixen, will be at Rams Head On Stage on Wednesday, July 27th.

More than a million albums sold. Six #1 videos on MTV. Four songs on Billboard’s Top 100 and they are ready to rock Annapolis and bring back the 80s.

This was a great conversation with one of my favorite bands of the 80s, and more than most..felt like I was talking to an old friend–we took this one wherever the conversation led. From her classically trained clarinet to her grandmother’s plastic slipcovers!

Have a listen! Buy a ticket! See you there!

