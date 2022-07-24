A Few Moments With Roxy Petrucci from Vixen!

Roxy Petrucci is an unapologetic, bad-ass chick rocker and she and her band, Vixen, will be aton Wednesday, July 27th.

More than a million albums sold. Six #1 videos on MTV. Four songs on Billboard’s Top 100 and they are ready to rock Annapolis and bring back the 80s.

This was a great conversation with one of my favorite bands of the 80s, and more than most..felt like I was talking to an old friend–we took this one wherever the conversation led. From her classically trained clarinet to her grandmother’s plastic slipcovers!

Have a listen! Buy a ticket! See you there!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB