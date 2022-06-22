It Is Almost I-Day 2022 at the Naval Academy

The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome approximately 1,200 members of the Class of 2026 when they report for their assigned Induction Day on Thursday, June 30, with an Oath of Office ceremony that evening. Families of the incoming plebes are invited to attend the 6 pm. ceremony in T-Court, which will also be live-streamed.

“We are looking forward to receiving the Class of 2026. The Mission of the Naval Academy is to ‘develop Midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically’ to lead Sailors and Marines in combat operations in the Fleet,” said Plebe Summer Officer in Charge, Navy Captain Robert McFarlin. “Plebe Summer is the first step on that journey of development. Our team is focused on safety, as well as ensuring that Plebe Summer provides a significant challenge so these future warfighters have the skills and confidence to excel in the Brigade of Midshipmen and beyond.”

Parents will be allowed to drive on the Yard through Gate 8 to drop their plebe-to-be off at Alumni Hall at their assigned report time and then be required to exit. Parents and families may return to the Yard using the free shuttles provided from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Parent forums and events will be held on the Yard.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB