Bonus Podcast: Chef of the Year, Gregory James, From the Inn at Perry Cabin

| June 22, 2022, 01:05 PM

Photo: Jay Fleming

It doesn’t take much to convince me to battle the bridge and explore Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It takes even less when I get a chance to go to the Inn at Perry Cabin and talk food with Executive Chef Gregory James!

James was recently named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland and we wanted to know how that happens. Turns out he is part chef and part maestro orchestrating a team to provide daily menus (yes they change daily) to guests at the Inn at Perry Cabin and their amazing restaurant (food and views) Stars!

We discuss how he got his culinary start, how he was lured from California to St. Michaels, and what he likes to eat when out and about. We even got him to name a favored restaurant here in Annapolis and settle an argument about a place in the world for yellow mustard!

This was a fun one and I can’t wait to head back for a special dinner!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Photo by the amazing Jay Fleming Photography

